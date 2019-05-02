Historic building burning in downtown Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. - A historic, five-story building in downtown Waycross caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the Bunn Building is on Elizabeth Street from all over town.

The building was built in 1912 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Over the years it has housed a theater, pharmacy and five-and-dime store.

According to a University of North Florida gallery of historical architectures, the Bunn Building was the first "fire-proof” reinforced concrete building in the region.

The Waycross City Commission approved a resolution Wednesday to support converting the building into 50 units of affordable housing.

