Hot dog champ has wing eating marathon on National Chicken Wing Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day, hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut is having a marathon, eating chicken wings at Hooters for 12 hours straight.

Chestnut has been powering through plates of chicken wings at the Hooters inside the Mall of Georgia in Buford. The restaurant was streaming as Chestnut snarfed about 200 wings in the first six hours. At about 5:50 p.m., he was presented a shirt for downing his 250th wing.

Chestnut has won 12 of the last 13 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests.

In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day, Hooters was offering all you can eat wings Monday for $15.99.

