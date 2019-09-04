How Hurricane Dorian is likely to impact Coastal Georgia

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph at midday Wednesday, was moving north-northwest at 9 mph. A gradual turn to the north is expected late Wednesday. This track and motion will put the center of Dorian off the coast of Georgia around 9 p.m.

For the first half of Wednesday, Camden, Glynn, Brantley, Charlton and southern portions of Ware counties will have on-and-off rain with, at times, heavy downpours. Coastal residents -- those who didn't evacuate -- will notice winds pick up in the afternoon as steadier rain pushes northward.

The worst of the weather will be mainly confined to coastal Camden and Glynn counties for the duration of the storm. It is around 2 p.m. as Dorian's center tracks north when the rain will become most consistent and heavy for these locations.

We anticipate rainfall amounts around 2-3 inches, Charlton, Ware and Brantley will receive most of their rain between now and 7 p.m. with rainfall totals of an inch.

When Dorian's center is parallel to Georgia's coast around 9 p.m., rain amounts will drop off significantly in Folkston, Brantley County and even areas west of I-95. Steady tropical rains and wind will continue for neighborhoods east of I-95 until 11 p.m. Sustained winds of 35-45 mph and gusts of 50 mph will be confined to the coast. Inland winds will be noticeably less with possible gusts of only 35 mph.

Weather will gradually improve from south to north late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Any rain inland in Charlton, Ware and Brantley will taper off completely around sunrise with only coastal and northern Glynn County experiencing rain until Thursday afternoon.

A storm surge warning is still in effect for all coastal Georgia. In portions of Glynn and Camden counties we can likely see the storm surge rise to over 5 feet late Wednesday, but as the center of Hurricane Dorian moves northeast of Georgia early on Thursday winds will turn northwest and begin pushing storm waters away.

