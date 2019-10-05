Jury begins 3rd day of deliberation in ex-Kingsland officer's trial

WOODBINE, Ga. - A Camden County jury deliberating the voluntary manslaughter and other charges against former Kingsland police officer Zechariah Presley will meet again Saturday morning.

Presley could face up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted in the shooting death of Tony Green after a traffic stop and confrontation in June 2018.

Deliberations began Thursday afternoon and jurors continued for more than 10 hours on Friday without reaching a verdict.

"The jury is putting the time in and making sure whatever their decision is that they get it right," said Wayne Anderson, Green's father. "We're tired, yes. We're frustrated, yes. But we're going to hangout. We've waited for justice this long, and we'll continue to wait."

Testimony during the trial indicated there was a foot case and a brief struggle between the men Presley was pulled over for speeding that night. Presley shot Green eight times.

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.

During the process, the jury has rewatched video recorded by Presley's body camera multiple times. Darkness and something covering Presley's body camera obscured the details. Presley was recorded telling another officer afterward: "He started taking off. And I fired."

On Thursday, a prosecutor asked jurors to convict Presley for a "fatal mistake," but a defense attorney argued that the officer justifiably "feared for his life" when he shot and killed Green.

The evidence indicated a short struggle between Presley and Green, but prosecutors accused the officer of exaggerating that they had a full-blown fight.

"He made a fatal mistake and it was a mistake that cost a man his life," prosecutor Rocky Bridges said of Presley. "You don't have to like Tony Green. ...He ran from the police, not a good decision. But he was not armed. He did not turn on officer Presley. He did not deserve to die."

Defense attorney Adrienne Browning accused investigators of spending hours examining the video and picking the most damaging parts to second guess Presley's split-second decision to open fire. She blamed Green for deciding to fight Presley after a foot chase rather than just running away.

"Tony Green was not shot because of misdemeanor offenses," Browning said. "He was shot because of bad decision after bad decision, until the threat was overwhelming and Zech feared for his life."

