Kings Bay Submarine Base hosts 2019 Special Olympics

KINGS BAY, Ga. - Hundreds of athletes from eight counties throughout Georgia will be in Camden County as Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay hosts the 23rd Annual Special Olympics on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.

The event will be held on the installation's fitness field and will include more than 600 athletes taking part in a wide variety of events which include a 100-meter dash, tennis ball throw, volleyball and standing long jump.

Sailors, Marines, members of the Coast Guard, defense contractors, base employees, and others will be acting as buddies to the athletes as well as assist with the awards ceremony.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.