Kingsland man accused of shooting neighbor's dog in face

KINGSLAND, Ga. - A Kingsland man was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after police said he purposely shot his neighbor’s dog in the face.

Kenneth Dwight Cooper was arrested Tuesday, then released on $3,500 bond.

According to a police report obtained by News4Jax, officers investigated an altercation at a home on Woodbridge Road last October in which a dog was shot.

Officers said Cooper told them that his neighbor’s dog was being aggressive and sticking her head through a hole in the fence while barking at his 11- and 4-year-old children.

According to Cooper, his two children were scared and ran inside to get him and his wife. Cooper told police he went outside and the dog began barking and growling while it stayed in its yard at the fence.

Cooper told officers that he was standing 7 feet from the fence when he pulled out a semi-automatic hand gun and fired a round at the neighbor’s dog, which was still in its own yard.

During questioning, officers said Cooper admitted the dog never came through the hole in the fence nor did it attack him or his children. But Cooper said the dog had been the subject of an ongoing dispute between him and his neighbor. He said he asked the dog’s owner to keep the fence propped up until it could be repaired, but that his neighbor did not do it.

When officers went next door, they found the dog, named Sapphire, bleeding from her mouth and most of her teeth missing. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, where it was treated and is recovering.

Sapphire's owner told police she did have the fence propped up, but that Cooper knocked it down to shoot her dog.

At the time of the initial investigation, Cooper was only cited for illegally discharging a firearm within city limits. After the county investigation, Cooper was charged with animal cruelty and arrested.

