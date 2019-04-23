'Large altercation' at private prison in Folkston contained

FOLKSTON, Ga. - Fighting between two large groups of inmates Monday night at a privately run prison for federal inmates prompted a lockdown and concern among people who live near the Charlton County facility.

The D. Ray James Correctional Facility said two "geographic inmate groups" got into several physical altercations just after 8 p.m. Officials were able to contain the fighting, get all the inmates back into their cells and the institution remained secure.

All staff and inmates were accounted for and there was never a threat to public safety or the community, according to Christopher Ferreira, manager of corporate relations for The GEO Group, which runs the facility.

The prison is under contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service with a maximum capacity of 2,067 male inmates, according to The GEO Group's website.

