Man's body found morning after reports of gunfire

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Glynn County police report finding a man in his 30s dead Tuesday morning on Emmanuel Avenue in the Arco community -- the same street where the Brunswick News reported officers responded to a call about shots fired late Monday night.

The newspaper said officers called just before midnight found four spent bullet casings but no victim.

Emmanuel Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets was blocked Tuesday morning for what police described as a death investigation. The name of the victim was not released.

Officers were waiting for a search warrant to enter the home where the man was found dead to gather evidence.

Brian Scott, chief of staff of the Glynn County police, told the newspaper they were "still putting the pieces together" to see if the shots fired and the man's death were related.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.