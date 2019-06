Photo: Xnatedawgx via Wikimedia Commons

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The new Circle K store in Camden County is offering 25 cents off each gallon of gas this Friday only.

The new gas station and convenience store in on Harrietts Bluff Road, north of Kingsland is having a grand opening sale on gas from 6 a.m. through the end of the day.

This discount is only at the new Circle K location at 1877 Harriets Bluff Road, at exit 7 off Interstate 95.

