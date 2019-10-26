First photos from inside the Golden Ray cargo ship

St. Simons Response Unified Command released laser image shows the interior of the ninth deck of the Golden Ray where cars slid together when the ship overturned, some missing tires.

St. SIMONS, Ga. - St. Simons Sound Response released new photos of the Golden Ray Friday that provided a first look inside the cargo ship since it overturned in the St. Simons Sound in early September.

The Unified Command says it used laser technology to analyze the cargo-hold and produce 3-D laser images of the 656-foot vehicle transport vessel that crews have not been able to access.



More than 4,200 cars remain on the cargo ship.

The images have been rotated to show the decks as they would appear when the ship is upright.

The first image shows the Golden Ray's fourth deck, where a couple of the new cars remain in relatively good condition.

Plastic still protects the grill on the car in the foreground.

St. Simons Response Unified Command released laser image shows the interior of the fourth deck of the Golden Ray where a couple cars remain in relatively good shape, plastic still protecting the grills.

Unified Command identified the next two pictures as the ninth deck where cars slid together when the ship overturned.

Many of the vehicles are also missing tires.

St. Simons Response Unified Command released laser image shows another interior angle of the ninth deck of the Golden Ray where cars slid together when the ship overturned, some missing tires.

Maritime Experts say it's not possible to right and re-float the vessel in a full intact condition, so it will be disassembled in place.

On Oct. 20, white smoke was seen coming out of the ship. Crews responded and tugboat equipped with firefighting tools.

The Unified Command said response crews stabilized the source of the smoke, but the cause is still unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.