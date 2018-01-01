New year off to freezing cold start across the South

The new year got off to a freezing cold start across the South, and temps 20 to 30 degrees below normal will stick around all week.

It felt below freezing across South Georgia all day Monday, and temperatures could reach the low- to mid-20s across inland counties by dawn Tuesday. Similar temperatures will stick around all week.

College football fans from the University of Central Florida and Auburn University braved Atlanta temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Monday morning to tailgate before the Peach Bowl.

The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the low 20s with wind chills dipping into single digits Monday night in New Orleans, where the University of Alabama was set to face Clemson University in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

Light rain and mist and temperatures below freezing caused an icy mess in the North Carolina mountains on New Year's Eve.

Warming shelters were open across the South as freeze watches and warnings blanketed the region.

Conditions are classic for a possible snow event for Southeast Georgia on Wednesday.

The snow-maker could depend on how close a developing gale gets to Florida. A storm is expected to develop north of the Bahamas sending rain our way Wednesday. But the cold air may be just deep enough to allow for snow on the back edge of the rain. Best locations will be in southern Georgia around Waycross to Nahunta and near Brunswick, with some flurries in northern Florida, primarily north of I-10 and west of Nassau Counties.

