Newborn girl found inside plastic bag in Georgia woods

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office needs your help after a newborn girl was found alive inside a plastic bag in the woods along Daves Creek Road on Thursday night.

Deputies were called to the location after a caller heard a baby crying.

11 Alive said the baby, who is described only as white, is in good condition, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking the public’s assistance in locating the infant’s mother.

"If anyone knows a female who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781- 3087."

Forsyth is near Atlanta.

