Ware County changes backpack policy for next school year

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - Students in Ware County public schools won't need to carry clear or mesh backpacks on their campuses next year after a policy shift announced Thursday.

The clear bag policy was implemented last summer for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade as one of several safety changes at the district's schools.

But Superintendent Jim LeBrun said in a social media post on Thursday that "input from school administrators, parents and community stakeholders" had prompted a change in the policy.

The school board members opted to end the requirement for the 2019-2020 school year.

"Students may revert to using backpacks constructed of standard canvas material," LeBrun wrote. "Rolling backpacks will not be permitted."

