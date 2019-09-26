Oh deer! Georgia woman pumping gas kicked in head by deer

A Georgia woman went to fill up her gas tank before work Wednesday morning when the unexpected happened.

Lynda Tennent told News4Jax she was pumping gas in Brunswick when a deer leaped over her head, kicking her in the process.

"I thought I was being robbed," Tennent said. " I reached up and grabbed my head... I thought I was bleeding."

The hoof hit when she wasn't looking, taking her by surprise. She stood there for a minute to process what happened.

Despite everything, she told News4Jax she was still in good spirits.

"You know the funny thing? I was just worried I was going to be late for work."

Tennent said the deer ran off. Now she has a story to tell her coworkers.

