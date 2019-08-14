Police: 1 dead in fiery crash near Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - One person died after two vehicles collided and at least one of them caught fire Wednesday afternoon just north of Brunswick, the Glynn County Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 2:40 p.m. on King Cotton Road, just east of U.S. 17.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a person was still inside one of the vehicles, but they were unable to get the person out because the vehicle was engulfed in flames, according to the Police Department.

The names of the people involved in the crash, including the identity of the person who died, were not immediately released.

Police continue to investigate.

