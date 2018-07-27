Police: Arrest made after Glynn County man critically injured in shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A 20-year-old man was arrested after a 33-year-old man was shot and critically injured Wednesday evening in Glynn County, authorities said.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. to a shooting on Lake Drive, off of U.S. Highway 17.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, police found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was in critical condition at last check.

On Thursday, police announced that the investigation so far had led to the arrest of Ronald Anthony Bagley Jr., of Glynn County.

Bagley, 20, is charged with aggravated assault.

According to the Police Department, additional charges are anticipated as detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802.

