Police: Barricaded man fired shots at man dating his former girlfriend

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A 28-year-old Georgia man was charged with aggravated assault after deputies say he fired a shot at a man dating his former girlfriend, threatened his mother, and barricaded himself in a home causing a standoff Tuesday afternoon.

Camden County deputies said Zachary Ford surrendered after a standoff at a home on Latrell Lane in Georgia that began around 4:30 p.m. and lasted until nearly 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said it all started in another area when Ford pulled a gun and opened fire on the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend before fleeing to his mother's home where he refused to come out and the standoff began.

There are no reports of anyone hurt during the incident and the investigation is continuing.

