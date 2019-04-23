Police: Brunswick homeowner shoots suspected intruder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Brunswick homeowner confronted and shot a man accused of trying to break into his home Monday evening, authorities said.

Multiple agencies were called to the Johnston Street home about 10:30 p.m. Monday in response to a reported burglary, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

The intruder was gone by the time police arrived, but an officer later found 49-year-old Troy Rogers lying on the ground near Johnston and Sixth streets with a gunshot wound.

Rogers was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was listed as stable as of Tuesday afternoon.

The unnamed homeowner was not hurt and is not expected to face any charges, according to police.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.