Police: Brunswick woman shot in chest

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 32-year-old Brunswick woman is in critical condition after police said she was shot in the chest Saturday.

Police were called to the Camelia Apartments on Altama Avenue about 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Ashley Jacobs with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

Jacobs was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville in critical condition, where she remains in serious, but stable condition, police said.

As a result of the shooting investigation, Terry Lee Cason, 31, was arrested, police said.

Additionally, officers said they arrested Brandon Tyrus Brinson, 28, and Misty McDaniel, 37, both of Glynn County, and charged them with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects.

Anyone who has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Glynn County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 901-554-7802 or the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team at 912-554-7550.

