Police: Glynn County man wanted in shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are searching for a 28-year-old Glynn County man wanted in connection with a shooting early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for Christopher Lee, charging him with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said a 32-year-old Glynn County resident arrived about 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville, where he was reportedly in critical condition at last check.

The Police Department said the shooting investigation led to the warrants being issued for Lee, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Glynn Brunswick E911 Communications Center at 912-554-3645, the Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent

Witness line at 912-264-1333.

