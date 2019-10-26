Police investigating shooting at Waycross Walmart

Police are investigating a shooting at the Waycross Walmart on Memorial Drive early Saturday morning.

According to Waycross police, officers arrived at the scene just one minute after dispatch reported an active shooter at the store.

Witnesses say the shooter fired multiple shots then turned the gun on himself, taking his own life.

No one else was injured.

The store has since reopened.

We will update this story as more details become available.

