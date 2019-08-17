Rally demands justice for Kingsland father shot and killed by officer

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Friends and family rallied outside the Kingsland Welcome Center on Saturday morning to demand justice for a father shot and killed last year by a police officer.

Authorities said 33-year-old Tony Green was shot multiple times June 20, 2018, by then Kingsland Officer Zechariah Presley as Green ran from a traffic stop.

Family members said Green was a loving father who worked as a manager of a local restaurant.

“The right thing has to be done and it has to be done now because this has been going on too much all over America,” Andrea Baker said.

The Kingsland Police Department fired Presley after the shooting. He was later charged with voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to go on trial next month.

“We’ve seen this so many times where officers have been arrested for killing unarmed black men but yet they are acquitted and let go,” Pastor Timothy Bessent Sr. said. “We want to make sure the justice system in Camden County, Georgia, does not allow that to happen to this community and this family.”

Details of why Presley pulled Green over and other details have not been released. As the trial approaches, demonstrators are calling on the district attorney to release dashcam video of the incident.

