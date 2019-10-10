Remains in Georgia woods identified as man missing since '17

Jacob "Jake" Dewitt Conner disappeared in 2017 from a job site near Homerville. Remains found Jan. 1, 2018, were just identified as his.

HOMERVILLE, Ga. - Human remains found in dense woods in rural south Georgia have been identified as those of a man who was missing for nearly three years.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said DNA testing confirmed skeletal remains found in Clinch County belong to 30-year-old Jake Dewitt Conner of Fargo.

WALB-TV reported that Conner was reported missing from his job site by co-workers on Feb. 1, 2017. The remains were discovered Jan. 1. 2018, in a heavily wooded area near the intersection of Score Bridge and Plumb Bush roads, near Homerville.

GBI Special Agent Mark Pro said the identity was confirmed earlier this week.

Pro declined to comment on how Conner may have died. He said he planned to meet with the missing man's family soon.

