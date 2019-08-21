Rural bridge near Florida-Georgia line collapses

Photo from Decatur County Fire & Rescue

QUINCY., Fla. - A bridge near the Georgia-Florida line collapsed early Wednesday morning, according to Decatur County Fire and Rescue.

The collapse is on Hutchinson Ferry Road, with runs northwest out of Quincy.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two cars went airborne over the collapsed structure around 5:10 a.m. Both drivers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

“Everyone traveling in that area please keep your eyes open and watch for road hazards,” the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook.

All local traffic is being detoured and rerouted.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.