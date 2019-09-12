5 days after cargo ship capsized, traffic moves through Port of Brunswick again

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that the Port of Brunswick is "back open for business."

Shortly after noon, a roll-on, roll-off car carrier from Wallenius Wilhelmsen began sailing carefully past the same type of cargo ship, the Golden Ray, that capsized in St. Simons Sound early Sunday morning while leaving port, forcing a halt to all commercial traffic for days.

Late Wednesday afternoon, two cargo ships that had been held at the port since the 656-foot transport ship flipped on its side were allowed to sail out.

News4Jax reporter Brittany Jones is in Brunswick learning what else is new five days after the shipping disaster that continues having environmental and economic effects on the region.

