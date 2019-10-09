St. Marys City Council ousts City Manager John Holman

ST. MARYS, Ga. - St. Marys is parting ways with City Manager John Holman a little more than five years after he was hired.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday to place Holman on paid leave until his firing becomes official next month, the Brunswick News reported. The reasons for his ouster are unclear.

Speaking to the newspaper, Councilman Jim Goodman did not go into detail about the termination but said the consensus was that Holman's "management style doesn't meet the needs of the city."

As the Florida Times-Union reported, Holman was hired in May 2014 after spending 12 years managing Springettsbury Township, a community located just outside of York, Pennsylvania.

There's no word yet on who will lead the city temporarily in Holman's absence, but the search for a permanent replacement is underway.

