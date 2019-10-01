Testimony begins for ex-Kingsland officer charged in deadly shooting

Kingsland, Ga. - The manslaughter trial of a former Kingsland police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man will begin Tuesday as soon as the jury is selected.

The process began Monday with 74 potential jurors. The jury pool was narrowed down to 30 jurors early Tuesday and the final dozen are expected to be seated later in the day.

Zechariah Presley is charged with manslaughter in the death of Tony Green during a traffic stop last summer. Presley said he was defending himself when he shot and killed Green who was unarmed at the time.

Last week, a judge denied Presley's motion for immunity. The ruling came two days after the defense played Presley's dashboard and body camera footage from the 2018 shooting in court. Despite being dark outside, the video clearly showed Presley chasing Green on foot, and Presley could be heard warning Green that he was deploying a Taser.

Exactly what happened when Presley caught up to Green is unclear based on the footage, but an apparent struggle ensued. Moments later, a series of gunshots rang out.

Green, who had entrance and exit wounds on both sides of his body, died of his injuries. No weapon was found on him. Officers answering Presley's calls for backup found he had no visible injuries. He was arrested and fired in the wake of the shooting and later indicted by a Camden County grand jury.

Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett found defense attorneys for Presley did not prove their client reasonably believed that deadly force was necessary to defend himself from death or bodily harm when he shot Green multiple times as Green fled from the traffic stop last summer.

