Trial continues after ex-officer accused of killing Georgia man takes stand

WOODBINE, Ga. - A day after a former Kingsland police officer testified about the fatal shooting of an unarmed Georgia man, the officer's voluntary manslaughter trial will resume Thursday with more defense witnesses.

Zechariah Presley is accused of shooting Tony Green to death after a traffic stop on June 20, 2018. He was fired and then indicted after evidence showed Green was unarmed.

Presley testified in his own defense Wednesday, claiming that Green had something in his hand as he ran from Presley.

"I could see his face, the front of his body and I could see something extended toward me," Presley said. "That's when I fired my duty weapon."

The object in Green's hand turned out to be a cellphone.

Under cross-examination, Presley admitted never telling officers investigating the police-involved shooting that he thought Green had a gun.

Green was hit by eight shots in 2.5 seconds. One bullet hit Green in the chest, but several others hit him from behind.

Presley also testified Wednesday about his first meeting with Green, which proved fateful.

Presley said he first encountered Green at a Kingsland hotel on a trespassing call in March 2018. Presley said there was no confrontation, but Green told him and a second officer that he was waiting for a ride from a family member because his driver's license was suspended.

Remembering that information, Presley said, he followed Green when he saw him get into a car at that same hotel in June.

Presley said he clocked the car going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone before it crashed and Green and a passenger got out and ran in different directions. Presley said Green briefly returned to the car and grabbed something before running away.

Presley testified that he called his dispatcher and began chasing Green (pictured).

Despite it being dark outside, body camera video of Presley's pursuit clearly shows Presley chasing Green on foot, and Presley can be heard warning Green that he is deploying a Taser.

Presley said his Taser malfunctioned, and the two men ended up on the d with Green on top of Presley.

Presley testified that when he pulled his gun out, Green started running again. The body camera video is too dark to make out much, but gunshots are clearly heard.

Presley said when he began firing, Green turned back toward him with something in his hand.

"It is my opinion that Anthony Green died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide," Dr. Edmund Donoghue, who performed the autopsy, testified Tuesday.

Officers answering Presley's calls for backup found Presley had no visible injuries.

A jury of eight men and six women is hearing the case.

Last week, Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett denied Presley's motion asking for immunity. The ruling came two days after the defense played Presley's dashcam and body camera footage from the 2018 shooting in court.

