Uga named greatest mascot in college football history

Amarlo Herrera #52 of the Georgia Bulldogs poses with team mascot UGA IX after the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Sanford Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Bulldog fans, rejoice!

Sports Illustrated is celebrating college football’s 150th season by ranking the top 10 greatest mascots in the history of the game.

Uga, the iconic all-white English bulldog, was picked ahead of several other mascots.

“Georgia’s line of pure white English bulldogs, now on No. 10, has been a staple of the mascot landscape since 1956,” Sports Illustrated said.

Since 1956, all the dogs serving as Uga have been part of a lineage of English Bulldogs owned by Sonny Seiler.

Uga X is definitely the top dog. "University of Oregon: The Duck" came in second place, followed by "Louisiana State University: Mike the Tiger."

