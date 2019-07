GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The walkers are coming!

The Walking Dead Season 10 trailer features scenes on Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island.

It appears the popular beach was utilized to act out a fighting scene and more in the upcoming season. A shipwreck was also spotted during the trailer.

In the new season, the gang returns to the community of Oceanside.

Driftwood Beach was also featured during Season 7.

Watch the trailer below!

