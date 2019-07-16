Rare sight: 25 whales wash ashore on St. Simons Island

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - Video shared on News4Jax's Facebook page Tuesday evening shows a incredibly rare sight: about 25 pilot whales beached themselves along the shoreline on St. Simons Island.

The video was posted by Dixie McCoy. Numerous News4Jax viewers shared the video.

Dr. Quinton White, the executive director of the marine science research institute at Jacksonville University, said he was told by a former student that the phenomenon occurred near a Coast Guard post on East Beach.

People who saw what happened all got together and helped get the whales back in the water. White said apparently the whales have been near the shore recently, but it's unclear why.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was on site investigating, Whtie said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.