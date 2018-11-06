Wanted man shoots self at end of police pursuit in Waycross, police say

WAYCROSS, Ga. - A man being chased by police in Waycross, Georgia, shot himself Tuesday morning when cornered by officers in the area of Reed and Gilmore streets, according to authorities. No officers were hurt.

Waycross police said they got a tip as to where the wanted man was staying, and that led to a foot chase.

Officers said they used bean bag rounds to try to bring the man down.

Once the man was surrounded, that's when police said he shot himself.

He's been rushed to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The name of the man and the crime he's accused of committing have not yet been released.

This story will be updated as new information is released from authorities in Waycross.

