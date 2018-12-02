Ware County schools closed Monday due to weather

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - School has been canceled for all students and staff in Ware County, Georgia on Monday, Dec. 3 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. Rain is expected to continue through the night.

Conditions will be monitored to determine if school will be in session on Tuesday, December 4th.

Please remain alert to weather conditions and follow the Ware County Schools Facebook page to receive the most up-to-date information. Thank you!

