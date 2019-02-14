3 Ware County schools hold active shooter drills Thursday

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - Three schools in Ware County will be having active shooter drills Thursday, the superintendent said in a Facebook message.

The drills come exactly one year after a shooter opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17.

Ware County Superintendent Jim LeBrun said parents of students at the schools participating in the drills have been notified.

But he posted the message on social media to make sure the public isn't unnecessarily alarmed by the mock drills.

He assured the community that there is no emergency at the three schools.

Drills will be scheduled for other schools between now and the end of May, and LeBrun told parents to keep an eye out for information on those coming home with their children.

"We continue to work hard to ensure the safety of our students and staff," LeBrun wrote.

