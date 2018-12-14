Ware County Schools on Early Release Friday ahead of flooding concerns

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - Ware County students will be released early Friday, announced Superintendent Jim LeBrun.

Heavy rainfall in the area is expected to begin around noon. In a post on Facebook, the superintendent said schools will be on an Early Release schedule for the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Many county roads are still not completely dried out and there is a concern for road conditions and possible flooding.

The Ware County Learning Center will dismiss at 11:00 a.m.

Daffodil Pre K will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Center Elementary will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

All other elementary schools will dismiss at noon

Ware County High School will dismiss at 1:00 p.m.

Middle School will dismiss at 1:20 p.m.

Individual schools will announce their car rider dismissal schedule.

The superintendent added this is a proactive measure to ensure that students and staff members can get home safely on Friday afternoon.

