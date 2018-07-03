Ware County students will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - In an effort to make schools safer, the Ware County School District will be implementing a new bag policy in the 2018-19 school year.

All Ware County students in grades pre-K through 12 will only be allowed to carry clear or mesh backpacks, as well as approved equipment bags, beginning this coming school year, district officials announced Monday.

No oversized bags will be permitted, the district said.

“Although we know that building positive relationships with students and the community is the most important security measure, we believe this backpack policy is an important component of our proactive safety plan," Superintendent Jim LeBrun said.

The district will provide one approved mesh backpack containing a small assortment of school supplies to each student, except Ware County Learning Center students, who are not permitted to bring a bag of any kind to school.

Students' parents must purchase any additional backpacks. District officials said they have contacted local businesses to request that they stock clear or mesh backpacks.

Additional school safety measures include the installation of security cameras at all school facilities and the placement of a school resource officer at each school in the district.

