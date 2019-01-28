Man charged with murder of his brother in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. - The brother of a 22-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend was arrested and charged with his murder, according to Waycross police.

Julian Thomas was found with gunshot wounds inside a Garland Avenue home about 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to Memorial Santilla Health Medical Center, where he died.

About four hours later, police said a man driving a car stolen from Waycross home asked for help after that car broke a few blocks away. Good Samaritans gave Myron Thomas a ride to Homerville, then they heard about the murder in Waycross and became suspicious and called Homerville police.

Police said Thomas was arrested after a short chase by Homerville police and the Clinch County Sheriff's Office. Thomas was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime. Additional charges are expected.

The gun found near where Thomas was arrested was stolen in Columbus, Georgia, in November 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.