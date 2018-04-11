Police: Man wanted, woman arrested in Waycross death

WAYCROSS, Ga. - A man is wanted and a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Randy Killens Jr., the Waycross Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said they're looking for Latif A. Lewis, who they said is considered "armed and dangerous."

Lewis was described by police as being 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Police also said Cynthia Rowell was arrested on a charge of murder.

WALB-TV reports that police responded Thursday to a person who had been shot on Pittman Street.

According to WALB-TV, officers found Killens sitting in the door jam of a car in a pool of blood, and they tried to revive him but could not.

Police discovered a spent shell casing near the back of the car, WALB-TV reports.

Officers asked anyone who sees Lewis or who has information about his whereabouts to call 911 or 912-287-2929.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.