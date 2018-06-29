Woman shot to death in Waycross apartment

WAYCROSS, Ga. - The Waycross Police Department is investing a shooting that killed a woman Thursday night in the Garlington Heights apartment complex.

Officers responded to around 10:51 p.m. to a report of someone shot at 301 Garlington Avenue. Officers found Crystal McBride, 24, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the Memorial Satilla Health Center, where she later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Waycross Police Department at 912-287-2921 or the anonymous tip line at 912-287-2924.

