Woman found dead in Waycross field, Hoboken man charged with murder

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Within hours of finding a woman dead in a field near the Pine Hill Crossing Shopping Center in Waycross, police arrested a Brantley County man and charge him with her murder.

The body of 34-year-old Miranda Rae Aycock, was found in a field near along Riverside Drive at around 11 p.m. Friday.

Waycross Police Department homicide detectives said they developed information about a suspect and tracked his semitrailer to a location in Brantley County, where investigators searched it. Based on the evidence found, John Leon Bell, 51, of Hoboken, was arrested and charged with murder.

Bell was taken to the Waycross and booked into the Ware County Jail.

The truck was seized as evidence, but investigators have not said how Aycock was killed.

Waycross police ask anyone who saw anything unusual while driving near the Pine Hill Shopping Center around 8 p.m. Friday to contact them with information.

