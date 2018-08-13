Woman, 19, charged with murder in Brunswick man's shooting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Brunswick man is dead and a woman in custody after a shooting over the weekend less than a mile from the College of Coastal Georgia, authorities said.

Sataria Jackson, 19, was arrested Sunday on a murder charge in the death of Michael Diggs, Jr., 23, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Officers called to a shooting on Habersham Street about 10 a.m. learned Diggs was being driven to an area hospital, police said. Diggs did not survive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (912) 554-7825, or contact the Silent Witness tip line at (912) 264-1333.

