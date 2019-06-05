News

Get loud with Monster Jam at TIAA Bank Field

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monster Jam is back! 

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4. 

This upcoming tour will feature eight of the most talented athletes all competing in individual racing & skill competitions and overall event championship:  

  1. Alien Invasion - Bernard Lyght
  2. Blue Thunder - Matt Cody
  3. Earthshaker - Tristan England
  4. El Toro Loco - Mark List
  5. Grave Digger - Krysten Anderson
  6. Max-D - Blake Granger
  7. Monster Mutt Rottweiler - TBA
  8. Soldier Fortune - Kayla Blood

