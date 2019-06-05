Get loud with Monster Jam at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Monster Jam is back!
The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.
This upcoming tour will feature eight of the most talented athletes all competing in individual racing & skill competitions and overall event championship:
- Alien Invasion - Bernard Lyght
- Blue Thunder - Matt Cody
- Earthshaker - Tristan England
- El Toro Loco - Mark List
- Grave Digger - Krysten Anderson
- Max-D - Blake Granger
- Monster Mutt Rottweiler - TBA
- Soldier Fortune - Kayla Blood
Click here for more information. Click here to buy tickets.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.