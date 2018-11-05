Getting a divorce will be more expensive next year

Divorce rates continue to fall in the United States, but so do marriage rates. Find out where your state ranks, according to census figures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Getting a divorce in 2019 could cost more. The 2017 tax overhaul eliminates the deduction for alimony payments for divorces starting next year.

Alimony payments are separate from child support. They are the payments that someone gives to an ex-spouse who earns less money.

The alimony deduction repeal would affect divorces carried out after Dec. 31, 2018. The new rule wouldn't affect anyone already paying alimony. But it'll mean big changes for divorce proceedings in the years ahead.

Couples working out prenuptial agreements could also be impacted by the tax overhaul. Divorce lawyers say prenuptial and postnuptial agreements typically contain clauses that outline what alimony would look like, should the couple get divorced. Until this point, those clauses have typically been drafted assuming the alimony tax deduction will be in place.

The IRS says that about 600,000 Americans claimed an alimony deduction on their 2015 tax returns, the most recent year for which data is available.

