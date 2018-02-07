Gloria Williams gets visit from 'daughter' after kidnapping arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Evidence being released in the prosecution's cases against Gloria Williams in the 1998 kidnapping of a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital includes video of Williams' initial interview with police and several emotional minutes when the teenager who she raised was allowed to see her.

Kamiyah Mobley was taken from what was then known as University Hospital the same day she was born. Police said Williams posed as a hospital employee, walked out with the baby girl and raised her for the next 18 years as her daughter, naming her Alexis Manigo.

Williams is set to go on trial next week on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

The first two times Williams was interviewed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Walterboro, South Carolina, where she raised Manigo, she told them detectives wouldn't talking to them without her lawyer.

Detective: “Tell me what all this is about”

Williams: “Do you have a warrant for my arrest?”

Detective: "No, I do not."

Williams: "OK, then I don’t want to talk."

Detective: "You don’t want to say anything about it?"

After JSO detectives left the room, Williams put her head in her hands.

WATCH: Williams refuses to talk during first interview, but her daughter makes surprising comments

Three days later, Williams was back in the same room, this time under arrest. That interview is interrupted by a call from Manigo.

Manigo on phone: "What’s wrong? Why are you at the police station?

Williams: "Because they came to pick me up."

Manigo: "You OK?"

Williams: "Do you want to come down here? The detective is down here. They came to pick me up."

Before the call ended, Williams told Manigo: "Be calm Alexis; just be calm."

WATCH: Glo

Soon after, Manigo is brought into the interview room with Williams and they have a long embrace.

Williams: "It’s OK; it’s OK: it's OK. You know I love you so much. It's OK."

Williams and Manigo were together for nearly 50 minutes in the interrogation room at the Walterboro Police Department. It is a very emotional time, with a lot of crying and a little bit of joking between the two.

A victim’s advocate stood next to them as Williams tried encourage the distraught teenager.

“Do what you said you’re going to do and try to stay focused," Williams told her. "I’m sorry baby. I love you."

Williams and Manigo spend time talking about a lot of things, but rarely the case. Manigo was both angry and confused as to why three police officers showed up to to arrest her at her boyfriend’s house.

Manigo: "They are sending three people like you are some kind of violent person.”

Williams: “They just wanted to make sure you are OK.”

The conversation turned briefly to Shanara Mobley, the girl's birth mother.

Manigo: “I don’t want y’all to give me her address or nothing. That’s up to her. I’ll call her, and if she wants to give me her address."

Williams: “I’m sure she does.”

Victim advocate: "I think they are meeting with her today. The victims advocate is meeting with her."

Another interview police released by the State Attorney's Office on Wednesday was with Arika Williams, Alexis Manigo's stepsister. She told Jacksonville prosecutor Alan Mizrahi, who was on the phone, what Manigo told her about what Gloria Williams had said about her birth.

Then, after Mizrahi hung up, she told detectives still in the room: "I don’t trust Ms. Gloria. There’s something sneaky about her. She always is sneaky. I really don’t know."

Police interviews with Williams' husband and her parents were also released Wednesday.

It remains to be seen how this information could impact Gloria Williams’ prosecution. Her defense team has access to this evidence plus much more that has not yet been released to the public.

Williams is due back in court Thursday morning for a final pretrial hearing.

