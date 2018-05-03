Gloria Williams sentencing hearing to begin Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gloria Williams will be back in court Thursday morning; as a judge hears testimony about how long the woman who kidnapped a Jacksonville newborn in 1998 should spend behind bars.

In January 2017, Williams was arrested in Colleton County, South Carolina where she had been living with Alexis Manigo, who was born Kamiyah Mobley.

Judge Marianne Aho, who said the sentencing hearing could take two days, has said she will announce her sentencing decision in a few weeks.

Williams admitted in February to kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley from what was then University Hospital, now UF Health Jacksonville, just hours after she was born. It is expected the woman, now 20 years old, will take the stand during the sentencing hearing.

Although Mobley’s biological father, Craig Aiken, has stayed quiet throughout the legal process he is also expected to speak in court.

In a Facebook post last week, Aiken said he doesn't know what he is going to say in his statement but “what I do know is feelings and emotions are on both shoulders. So it doesn’t matter what I say, there’s a possibility that I could hurt somebody’s feelings either way. This situation is crazy.”

In exchange for her guilty plea on her kidnapping and interference with custody charges, Williams is asking for between zero and 22 years in prison on the kidnapping charge and zero to five years on the interference charge.

