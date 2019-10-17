Glynn County officers warn residents of phone scam

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. - The Glynn County Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam that is targeting residents in the community.

Authorities said an individual is calling residents claiming to be a Glynn County officer and telling residents they missed a grand jury date, and they are being ordered to pay fines or else be arrested.

The Glynn County Police Department wants to remind the public that it would never make telephone calls to residents ordering them to pay fines.

Authorities said if you receive a suspicious call like this to call the police department directly at 912-554-7800.

