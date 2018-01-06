Glynn County police: Person shot in Brunswick home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A person is in critical condition at a Brunswick hospital after they were shot Saturday on North End Drive, the Glynn County Police Department said.

The shooting was reported about 11:15 a.m. at a home on North End Drive near Ocean Highway. Police said they are not sure why the person was shot or who shot them.

The victim was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Glynn County police at 912-554-7800.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.