Glynn County School Board approves site clearing for new Altama Elementary School

Brunswick, Ga. - At Tuesday night's Glynn County School Board meeting, members unanimously approved phase one of site clearing for the new Altama Elementary School.

Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, told school board members the total amount for the phase one site clearing contract is $253,238.90. Brunswick contractor Poppell-Eller, Inc. was awarded the contract.

Board members noted their desire to work with a local contractor. "One more note, we are going with a local person. I just want to say again, that it's not through the words that we say, but the actions of what we do, that we prove that we mean it when we say that we want to work with the local people." said board member John Madala. Boudreau noted the top two contractors for the project were based locally.

The new site is located approximately three-quarters of a mile from the current school.

