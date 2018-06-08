Report: Golfs carts could soon be legal on Jacksonville roads

JAX, FL - Golf carts could soon be allowed on Jacksonville roads under certain circumstances if the City Council passes an ordinance it's scheduled to vote on, the Jax Daily Record reports.

The Ordinance, 2018-266, introduced in April, would create an approval procedure for using golf carts on the road in Duval County.

Driving a golf cart on the road with other vehicles is currently illegal in Jacksonville.

The legislation points to an increase in the number of residents using golf carts on local roads to travel between homes, retail businesses and the workplace.

Councilman Matt Schellenberg told the Daily Record that it makes sense to encourage golf carts because they reduce vehicle emissions and gasoline consumption, adding that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not expressed any opposition.

According to the Daily Record, communities and individuals will be allowed to file an application with the city, asking for permission to designate a road or sidewalk as a multiuse path that allows golf carts.

Golf carts would only be allowed to go 15 mph or less and only on roadways with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less.

There would also be rules about white time of day the carts can be driven and the ordinance sets out a $500 fine for anyone not following the rules.

A committee has already approved the ordinance which goes for a full council vote on Tuesday.

Nocatee, which spans both Duval and St. Johns counties, already allows golf carts on roadways, and they are also allowed in Jacksonville Beach.

