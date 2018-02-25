Gov. Scott calls on FDLE to investigate Parkland shooting response

Florida Governor Rick Scott, (R), and Broward County Sheriff, Scott Israel (L), walk up to the media to speak about the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed February 15, 2018 in Parkland, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the Parkland shooting response, according to the governor's press office.

Last Thursday, it was revealed by the Broward County Sheriff's Office that armed school resource officer, Scot Peterson, was outside and didn't engage an active shooter at Stoneman Douglas High School. Seventeen students lost their lives in the shooting.

The FDLE has confirmed that it will immediately begin its investigation.

A decorated BSO deputy, Peterson resigned after he was suspended without pay.

On Friday, Israel launched an investigation after Coral Spring police officers charged that three additional deputies did not enter the high school while Cruz was inside.

Florida House Republicans lead by House Speaker Richard Corcoran sent a letter to Scott on Sunday, calling Israel to be suspended from office for "incompetence and neglect of duty."

Nearly 70 state representatives in total have requested Scott suspend Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Israel rejected calls for his resignation Sunday, saying his agency had done "amazing work."

Scott told the Associated Press that the investigation must run its course before any action is taken.

"There must be an independent investigation and that is why I asked the FDLE Commissioner to immediately start this process," Scott said. "I have spoken to Speaker Corcoran about his request and I understand his concerns. I have spoken to the Speaker regularly since the shooting, and like me, he wants the families to have answers and for there to be full accountability."

BREAKING: Florida House Speaker @RichardCorcoran, along with nearly 70 state Representatives, send letter to @FLGovScott requesting he "suspend" Broward Co. Sheriff Scott Israel in wake of #Parkland.

